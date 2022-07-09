Tether (USDT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.83 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $65.96 billion and approximately $39.83 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,160,365,339 coins and its circulating supply is 65,990,930,061 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

