The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.