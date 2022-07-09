The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

