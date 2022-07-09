The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $160.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.39.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 402,352 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

