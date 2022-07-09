The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Target Price to $13.50

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Atento in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Atento has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Atento will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000.

About Atento (Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.