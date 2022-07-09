The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.01 and traded as low as $3.98. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 29,658 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

