The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,280 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.14% of Kraft Heinz worth $68,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

