The Transfer Token Trading Up 11.4% This Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $268.86 million and approximately $277,542.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00011469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00054619 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000688 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

