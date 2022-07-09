THEKEY Price Up 12.5% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $616,147.53 and approximately $183,074.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000155 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

