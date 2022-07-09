Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 482,094 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,094 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for about 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.22% of UGI worth $92,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in UGI by 989.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. UGI’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

