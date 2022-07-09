Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $83,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6,295.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,850.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $36.63 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

