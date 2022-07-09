Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282,516 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 2.89% of Vontier worth $118,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,347,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $31,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vontier by 2,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after buying an additional 726,780 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Vontier by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after buying an additional 558,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vontier by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,033,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after buying an additional 418,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Vontier stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.