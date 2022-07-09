Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,697 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $52,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Markel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Markel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Markel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,296.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,327.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,325.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,175.35 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

