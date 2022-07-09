Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,919,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,078,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,077 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNHI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

