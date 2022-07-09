Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.35% of Berry Global Group worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2,820.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.