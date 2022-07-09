Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.35% of Berry Global Group worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2,820.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BERY opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
