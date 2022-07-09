Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 71,282 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.10% of Devon Energy worth $39,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,888. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

