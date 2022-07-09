Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 398,142 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,142 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.10% of Centene worth $48,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after acquiring an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

