Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 81,138 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,138 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $63,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

