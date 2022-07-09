THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $2.47 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00011366 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $815.28 million and $107.12 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 35.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

