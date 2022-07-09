Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.