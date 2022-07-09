Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $217.50 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

