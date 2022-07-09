Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,599.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $708.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.09 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $752.90 and a 200 day moving average of $984.98.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

