Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $1,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

