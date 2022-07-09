Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,491 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.