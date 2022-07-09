Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 7,587 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

