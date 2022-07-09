TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.05.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.