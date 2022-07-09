Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.48

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.48 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 38.24 ($0.46). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.47), with a volume of 113,464 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Topps Tiles’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

