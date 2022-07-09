TPG Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TPG) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 12th

TPG’s (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 12th. TPG had issued 33,900,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,000,050,000 based on an initial share price of $29.50. After the expiration of TPG’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TPG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

TPG stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.73 million. Analysts predict that TPG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $4,816,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $128,095,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

