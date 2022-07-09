Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 130 by Analysts at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TTAXF stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.
Tritax EuroBox Company Profile
