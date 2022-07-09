TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

