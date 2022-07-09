TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.18

Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as low as $7.38. TSR shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 609 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

