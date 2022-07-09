TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.18

Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as low as $7.38. TSR shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 609 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 59.26%.
TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSR (TSRI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.