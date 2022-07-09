Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Lowered to $500.00 at Truist Financial

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $346.49 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

