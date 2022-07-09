Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Pariax LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pariax LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,446 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 6.3% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,704 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.