UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €37.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($41.67) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.04) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.29) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Renault alerts:

RNO opened at €24.62 ($25.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.16. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($76.78) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($104.90).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.