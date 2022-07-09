UBS Group Lowers Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $137.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $139.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 20,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $2,286,607.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,976 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,766. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,271,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

