Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Hits $88.55 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001360 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $88.55 million and $846,660.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,461.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00514978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00262723 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00041481 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

