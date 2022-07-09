Unibright Reaches Market Cap of $27.29 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Unibright has a total market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $128,043.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unibright has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

