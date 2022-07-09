Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $29,158.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00128996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00572469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033579 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

