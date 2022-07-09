Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.18.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,839. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.72 and a 200 day moving average of $239.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

