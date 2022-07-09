Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $103,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. 14,027,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,131,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $53.49.
