Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Rodgers & Associates LTD’s 5th Largest Position

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $41,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

