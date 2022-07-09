Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.