Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
