Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Cut by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.7% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $357.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.93 and its 200 day moving average is $393.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

