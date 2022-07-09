Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $29,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 3,190,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,025. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

