Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

