Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Hits $687,835.59

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $687,835.59 and $12,910.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00558050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

