VAULT Price Up 152.8% Over Last Week (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 173.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 152.8% higher against the US dollar. VAULT has a market capitalization of $363,270.18 and $64.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00562902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000328 BTC.

VAULT's total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 603,140 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

