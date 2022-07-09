Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $61,600.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $67,144.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $27.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 2,428.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.