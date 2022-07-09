Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.66 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.66 ($0.26). 2,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 156,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09.
Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.