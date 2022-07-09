Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.66 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.66 ($0.26). 2,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 156,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09.

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

