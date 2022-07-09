Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $53.79 million and approximately $10,094.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.02 or 0.00114715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

